Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

