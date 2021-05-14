Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after buying an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after buying an additional 1,163,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after buying an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after buying an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

