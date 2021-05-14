Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 236.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Moody’s by 339.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

NYSE:MCO opened at $328.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.13 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

