Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,000. Cardtronics comprises about 5.9% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,917,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 423,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,453,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other Cardtronics news, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.