Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 312,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000. The Michaels Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

