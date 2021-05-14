112,317 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Purchased by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Glu Mobile makes up approximately 0.7% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 954.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 115,120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLUU. Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.49.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

