BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 6th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 3.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $848.93 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $471.45 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $804.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $729.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

