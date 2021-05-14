Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $265.71 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.67 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

