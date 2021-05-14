Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 1,555 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.