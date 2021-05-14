MRJ Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 1.8% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,384,293 shares of company stock worth $89,258,437 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,198,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

