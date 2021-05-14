Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is MRJ Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 3.6% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $130.74. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.