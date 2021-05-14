iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 17,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,047. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

