Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

