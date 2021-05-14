Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $15,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after buying an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

