Zacks: Analysts Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. IAMGOLD reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. CSFB lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

