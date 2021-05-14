Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Director Robert Bruce Johnston Purchases 33,900 Shares of Stock

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Director Robert Bruce Johnston purchased 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,127.24.

Robert Bruce Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Robert Bruce Johnston acquired 2,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$2,040.00.

Shares of CVE CTO opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. Circa Enterprises Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.35.

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

