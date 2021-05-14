Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells 21,425 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRGP opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $38.96.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.