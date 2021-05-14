Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $114.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.55.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.