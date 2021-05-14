Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. UFP Industries comprises approximately 1.7% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in UFP Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.91. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,169. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

