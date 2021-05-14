MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 27,550 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $84.97. 12,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

