Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

NYSE LEA traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.52. 338,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.