iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Cut by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,847 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

