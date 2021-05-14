Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SJB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.33. 41,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,287. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

