Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

RC opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after buying an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

