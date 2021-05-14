GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.91 ($38.72).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.69 ($41.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.