MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of MSADY stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

