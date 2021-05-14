Sidney A. Biesecker Sells 658 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $18,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.70 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.