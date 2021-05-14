Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.35 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

FLT stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$243.68 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.55.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

