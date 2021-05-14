Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

