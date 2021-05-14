Savant Capital LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of -466.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

