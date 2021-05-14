Savant Capital LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

