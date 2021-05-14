Savant Capital LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

