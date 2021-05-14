Savant Capital LLC Acquires 374 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

