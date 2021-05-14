Savant Capital LLC Has $573,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $430.60 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

