Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

