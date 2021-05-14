International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Paper by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Paper by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $62.52 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

