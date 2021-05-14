Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

