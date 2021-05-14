TheStreet Downgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XPER. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Xperi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

