Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.31 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $678.86 million and $11.31 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,685.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.28 or 0.07908208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.59 or 0.02573916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.09 or 0.00649291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00206231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.29 or 0.00827252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00646325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $310.47 or 0.00612544 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 831,955,956 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

