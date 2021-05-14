Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Lowered by Analyst

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repro Med Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

KRMD opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of -417.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

