Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of DG stock opened at €93.44 ($109.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.43. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

