Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$142.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$43.07 and a 52 week high of C$157.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$137.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

