Lipocine Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lipocine in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lipocine’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

LPCN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

