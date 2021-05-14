FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Boosted by Barrington Research

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

