FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

FSK stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

