FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aramark in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

