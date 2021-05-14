Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $117.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

