Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $67.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.