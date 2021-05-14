Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $67.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

