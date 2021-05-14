Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.